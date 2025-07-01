Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

