Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

