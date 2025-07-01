Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

