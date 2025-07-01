Sageworth Trust Co Sells 780 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.