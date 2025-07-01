Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $298,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $214.49 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

