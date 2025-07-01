Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires 2,316 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

DFAS stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

