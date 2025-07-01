Sageworth Trust Co Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

