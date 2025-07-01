Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 140,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

