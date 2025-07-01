Sage Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sage Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.3% of Sage Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $321,488,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $350.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $382.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.21. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total transaction of $546,599.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,053,486.56. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,016.90. This trade represents a 99.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,915 shares of company stock worth $212,665,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

