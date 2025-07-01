Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $18.44 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,442,000. DaVita comprises 5.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.15% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

DaVita stock opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

