Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Elevate Capital Advisors LLC

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.6% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $566.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.07 and its 200-day moving average is $558.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.