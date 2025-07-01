RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

