RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

