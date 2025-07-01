RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

