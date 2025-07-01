Richardson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

