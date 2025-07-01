Richardson Capital Management LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

