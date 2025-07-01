Reviewing TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 TSR 0 0 0 0 0.00

HashiCorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than TSR.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -18.66% -7.91% -5.79% TSR 2.15% 11.21% 7.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and TSR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $654.89 million 10.86 -$190.67 million ($0.61) -57.02 TSR $88.82 million 0.33 $1.74 million $0.85 15.74

TSR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TSR beats HashiCorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

