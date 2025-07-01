Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) & MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Critical Comparison

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MSA Safety Incorporporated and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 2 3 1 2.83 Resideo Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has a consensus price target of $191.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.64 $284.97 million $7.25 23.11 Resideo Technologies $6.76 billion 0.48 $116.00 million $0.32 68.88

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and Resideo Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resideo Technologies. MSA Safety Incorporporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resideo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.77% 27.65% 13.77% Resideo Technologies 1.09% 11.45% 4.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resideo Technologies has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats Resideo Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

