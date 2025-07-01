Red Tortoise LLC Sells 157 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Red Tortoise LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.26.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $228.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.