Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

