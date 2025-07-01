Red Tortoise LLC Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

