Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $424.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $425.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

