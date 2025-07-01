Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,320 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.