Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 251.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $275.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

