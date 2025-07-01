Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,039 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 6,689,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 1,138,596 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,372,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $478.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

