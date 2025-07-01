Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,133.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 274,563 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

