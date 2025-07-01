Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

