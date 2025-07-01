Raymond James Financial Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.