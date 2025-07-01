Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSU stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $388.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

