Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

AVDE opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $74.53.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

