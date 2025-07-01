QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. QCR has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 40,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $14,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

