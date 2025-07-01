Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 747.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

