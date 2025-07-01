Promising Travel Stocks Worth Watching – June 29th

Costco Wholesale, BigBear.ai, and Booking are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is serving the travel and tourism industry—airlines, hotel and resort operators, cruise lines, car‐rental firms and online booking platforms. Because travel is largely a discretionary expense, these stocks are considered cyclical and tend to rise when economic growth and consumer confidence are strong. They also carry higher volatility, reacting sharply to fuel‐price swings, geopolitical events, health crises and seasonal demand shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $985.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,172. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.90 and a 200-day moving average of $981.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,721,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,109,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $97.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,693.13. 297,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,126. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,954.74. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,711.48.

