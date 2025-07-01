Promising Transportation Stocks To Research – June 30th

BigBear.ai, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Joby Aviation, and Carnival are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is moving people or goods by air, land or sea—such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms and logistics providers. Their performance often reflects broader economic trends, since demand for transportation services tends to rise and fall with trade volumes, consumer spending and industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,367,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,162,994. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,785. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,326,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,702,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631,820. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,163,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,158,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Further Reading