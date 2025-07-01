Promising Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – June 29th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell high-end products such as designer fashion, premium watches, luxury automobiles and upscale accessories. These equities often command higher profit margins and exhibit resilience in affluent markets, but can be sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence and economic cycles. Investors in luxury goods stocks typically look for strong brand equity, pricing power and global expansion potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.58. 2,364,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,857. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. 4,677,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,817. The firm has a market cap of $553.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.53. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 438,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 350,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Read More