Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Now – July 1st

Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers—whose core businesses involve lending, money management, risk mitigation and securities trading. By purchasing financial stocks, investors gain ownership stakes in institutions that earn revenue through interest spreads, fees and investment returns. Their performance is often tied to economic growth, interest-rate trends, credit conditions and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,690,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,949,000. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,647,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,845,965. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,316.42. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,955. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.94 and a 200-day moving average of $452.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.03. 7,298,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065,534. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 51,514,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,482,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $57.95.

