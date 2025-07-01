Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.43. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.