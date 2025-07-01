Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) EVP Michael William Metcalf Sells 2,533 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $506,726.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,841.05. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael William Metcalf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael William Metcalf sold 200 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $210.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.01 and a 52-week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $58,692,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,554,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,984,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,768,000 after buying an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

