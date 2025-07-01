POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.49, but opened at $50.67. POSCO shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 25,471 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

POSCO Trading Up 6.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in POSCO by 938.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

