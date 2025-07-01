PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Stock Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PHINIA by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other news, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHIN. Bank of America raised their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

See Also

