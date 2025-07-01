PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Position Cut by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTRB. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 153,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 197,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

