Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,417 Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Air Lease worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after buying an additional 131,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

