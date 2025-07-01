Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Potlatch worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Potlatch by 41.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Potlatch by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Potlatch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Potlatch Trading Down 1.3%

Potlatch stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Potlatch Corporation has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Potlatch from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Potlatch

Potlatch Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.