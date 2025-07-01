Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V2X by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in V2X by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in V2X by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on V2X in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V2X news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,059.67. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

