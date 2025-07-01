Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,580 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

