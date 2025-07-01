Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,313 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Loop Capital cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BCC stock opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

