PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.