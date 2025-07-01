Penny Stocks Worth Watching – June 29th

Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Eos Energy Enterprises, Clover Health Investments, Microvast, SaverOne 2014, and Bone Biologics are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—often on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. Because they generally have low trading volumes, minimal regulatory reporting, and limited analyst coverage, penny stocks carry heightened liquidity risks and price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,489,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,091. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,516,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,178,054. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,619,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,957. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,133,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,567. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

NASDAQ MVST traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,431,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,065. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

SaverOne 2014 (SVRE)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

NASDAQ SVRE traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,060,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,390. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $325.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Bone Biologics (BBLG)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

NASDAQ BBLG traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,581,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,890. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

