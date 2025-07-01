Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.
NYSE MD opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
