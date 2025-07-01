Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4,530.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MD opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

