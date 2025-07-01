Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PEB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525,991 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

